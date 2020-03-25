Failed socialism
Editor:
It never ceases to amaze me that regardless of how many times socialism experiments end in dismal, brutal, soul-crushing failure, someone always insists that socialism is just what we need to make our lives better. Mr. Krist Boardman made several assertions last week that he is old enough to know are untrue. He claimed that fear of “the socialism boogieman” led to millions of deaths in the Viet Nam war. He knows that it was the socialist north that invaded the capitalist south at the urging of the socialist USSR which caused the war. Each of the Communist offensives (all of which but the last were beaten back) caused a surge of refugees fleeing to the capitalist South, not the socialist North.
We see the same “vote with the feet” on TV today. Every time there is a caravan of people seeking a better life coming out of Central America, how many make a left turn to go to the socialist paradise in Venezuela? Zero. They all come north trying to breach the boarders of capitalist America. The horrible place, according to Mr. Boardman where “there are 30 million people without health insurance, and millions more with inadequate insurance.” What is the matter with these people? Surely Mr. Boardman could explain to them that Venezuela provides free health care because it has the richest oil reserves in the world as well as being rich in other natural resources. Maybe they know that since Hugo Chávez brought socialism to Venezuela in 1999, he and his successor Nicolas Maduro have blessed Venezuela with hyperinflation, shortages, drastic increases in unemployment, poverty, infant mortality, malnutrition, disease and crime. They formerly had an impressive zoo which now is empty because the starving people butchered and ate the animals. Hyperinflation doesn’t do justice to the benefits of socialism. The inflation rate is around 10,000,000 per cent. Ten million per cent. Another country not bothered with immigrants is the socialist sister, Cuba.
Mr. Boardman holds up our postal service as a model for the health industry. Our postal workers are nice people, but the postal service will lose out to UPS, FedEx, e-mail and others as they fight through the wall of government protective regulation. AOC suggested that the postal service should get into banking. Mr. Boardman the postal service to be the model for out health care. Don’t everyone rush to sign up at once.
Dale Heideman, Capon Bridge
