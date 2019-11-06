MARTINSBURG — An Elk Garden man will serve nearly 20 years in prison for his role in a drug distribution conspiracy that reached Hampshire County.
Nathan E. Carpenter, 29, was sentenced Tuesday to 234 months — 19 years, 6 months — in prison for his involvement in a drug distribution conspiracy.
Carpenter pled guilty in federal district court to a count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in April. He admitted to working with others to distribute meth from August 2017 to June 2018 in Mineral, Hardy and Hampshire counties among other places.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, The West Virginia State Police and the Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.
Chief U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.
