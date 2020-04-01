Potomac Center COVID-19 Statement: Offices are open but locked. To enter, you must answer a series of questions and have your temperature taken. If you answer a question that does not comply with our requirements or have a temperature of 99.9 or higher, you will NOT be permitted to enter. The Potomac Center would like to keep visitors and guests to a minimum.
- Deliveries are made from outside the buildings
- Any meeting is kept to 10 or less participants kept at least 6-feet apart
- All residents are being quarantined on the property
If you are looking for work, Potomac Center is actively seeking and hiring new employees. 304-822-3861, ext. 129.
