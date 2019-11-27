One of the people that Jimmey Lee Lambert is accused of murdering last week had a prior criminal history with Lambert.
Donald L. Rutter and Lambert were both charged with the battery of another inmate at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in September 2016, Hampshire County Chief Deputy Nathan Sions said Monday.
Lambert was in jail at the time on charges of selling crack cocaine. The charge against Rutter was dismissed a month later, magistrate court records show.
“Lambert is well known to Hampshire County law enforcement,” Sions said.
A dropped hat tied Lambert and, ultimately, Michael Paul Duncan with the murders of Rutter and Destiny C. Foster off Beaver Run Road last week.
Two days after police apprehended Lambert in Jefferson County, Hampshire County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Duncan in Capon Bridge. Both are being held in Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on 2 charges each of 1st-degree murder.
Foster called 911 in the early hours of Nov. 18, saying she had been shot. Lying already dead near her was Rutter, 32.
While she was being loaded into an ambulance to Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser, Foster identified Lambert, 33, as the man who shot her. She was later flown on to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown before she died.
In a lucky break for police, they found a black toboggan in the driveway of the home at 74 Maple Hollow Lane, about 4 miles north of U.S. 50 along the Hampshire-Mineral county line.
Tucked in the cap was Lambert’s wallet, containing his driver’s license.
That led to a warrant for his arrest, which occurred last Tuesday afternoon in Shenandoah Junction. Authorities found Duncan, 29, there and questioned him.
Duncan told police he drove to the Maple Hollow Lane house and picked up Lambert, then drove him to Lambert’s residence in Shenandoah Junction.
But, police say in court documents, Duncan was present at the murder scene around the time of the shooting. Duncan was arrested Thursday and his car was seized as evidence.
The day before, authorities used a warrant to search a house in Delray that belongs to Lambert’s parents.
In a crawl space, authorities found Remington Power Piston 12-gauge shotgun shells, the same brand and type of 6 shells found in the bedroom of the Maple Hollow home.
No motive had been determined for the killings.
Lambert has been in trouble in Hampshire County before.
He was charged in May 2016 with 2 counts of delivering cocaine, following an arrest in March. Police documents identified him as living in Augusta at the time.
The Winchester Star reported that Lambert’s criminal history includes pleading guilty in 2011 for his role in attacking 2 Shenandoah University students in 2010.
He was sentenced to 3 years in prison as part of a plea agreement. Two other men also pled guilty in connection with the beating.
