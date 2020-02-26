I have a friend back in the Chicago suburbs, a fellow I used to work with, who is an unabashed TV snob.
He has never subscribed to cable or satellite, but when you live in an area that has something like 14 over-the-air stations, including a couple of PBS outlets, that’s not the handicap it might seem here.
And of those channels, I suspect that PBS has been the big draw for him and his wife. I know they watch “Downton Abbey” because they post about it on Facebook.
Not that Jeff and Joan are pretentious about it. It’s just who they are – well-educated, inquisitive people who see TV playing a small role in their lives. If they’re going to watch, they want quality.
And I have a pal here who watches a wider swath of television, but for him it’s all about documentaries (when it’s not about sports).
He just polished off Ken Burns’ epic 7-part documentary series on country music and has been raving about it. This follows, of course, on the heels of Ken Burns’ epic documentary series on the Civil War and baseball, among other epic topics.
I like a good documentary; I’m not so much into scripted dramas and comedies these days. I like a good reality show too – if the producers allow reality into the production.
“The Great British Baking Show” may be the best at that. You can have your “American Idol” or “The Voice” or “Dancing With the Stars.” They’re over-produced and over-dramatized.
But lest you think I’m turning into a TV snob, I have to confess my guilty pleasures, like “Mama’s Family,” the 1980s comedy that had Vicki Lawrence reprising her role from “The Carol Burnett Show” as a 65-year-old busybody matriarch of a dysfunctional family.
And then there’s this weekend’s discovery, “My Hotter Half,” on Netflix.
On the plus side, it’s British, so I can tell myself that I’m peeking into a (slightly) different culture and mastering the Queen’s English.
But that’s a stretch.
The reality is that the show is pure shallowness. It’s overproduced eye candy.
Each episode begins with a couple sitting down with the host to talk about how they’re hotter than their partner. They’re competitive, but at least they’re good natured about it.
Then we see each one in a selfie that best shows them off – a selfie that’s then taken on the street and shown to random single who are in the market for dating.
The 1st big payoff is when the selfies are on the screen side by side and we see the percentage of people who would date them. You smile when he gets 67 percent, but she’s at 78. You gape when a perfectly nice couple comes in at 13 percent for her and 19 percent for him.
But there’s more. The loser gets a makeover, a new selfie and a new round of judging. Does the makeover boost their score above their partner’s?
Sometimes yes, sometimes no. Pity the makeover that actually resulted in a worse score than the original selfie.
I know, I know. It’s the most superficial show I’ve ever seen, but I can’t seem to tear my eyes away from it.
Fortunately, I can get by without ’fessing up to the faults of “My Hotter Half.” If someone asks what I’m into watching, I just say, “Oh, this British documentary show” and that’s enough to make their eyes glaze over and change the subject.
Reputation saved.
