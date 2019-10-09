ROMNEY — Plans for housing the county’s two ambulances that may include taking back the county-owned building used by the Capon Bridge Rescue Squad were discussed at Tuesday’s county commission meeting.
Hampshire County Emergency Services Agency Director of Operations Terry Puffinburger noted that HCESA ambulances have been sitting outside since the company began operations last year, and it is time to bring them indoors.
The ambulance and HCESA personnel stationed at the 911 Center are to be housed in the building next to the center, renovation of which was proposed at the Aug. 13 meeting. A request for proposals for the renovations was approved by Commissioners Bob Hott and Brian Eglinger Tuesday.
Commissioner Dave Parker was out of town attending a state Farm Bureau meeting.
Finding suitable quarters for the ambulance stationed in Capon Bridge has been more of a problem. Currently HCESA rents space for staff in the old Capon Bridge Middle School building, but there is no garage for the ambulance, which must be left outside, parked with its engine running to keep drugs and equipment at a suitable temperature.
As Puffinburger presented HCESA statistics for the month, he pointed out that Capon Bridge is not responding to calls. His statistics indicated Capon Bridge was alerted 28 times last month and did not answer any of the calls.
Commission President Hott noted that though they were struggling to find proper housing for the HCESA ambulance stationed in Capon Bridge, the county already owns a suitable building there — the one occupied by the Capon Bridge Rescue Squad.
“I think we have to be looking at that, in order to give the best service to our citizens,” he added.
Pointing out how expensive it would be for the county to construct a new building for the county ambulance, he described taking the rescue squad’s building for use by HCESA as “not something we necessarily want to do, but may have to do.”
Commissioner Eglinger suggested a letter be sent to the Capon Bridge Rescue Squad, asking them for a response.
In other business, Aaron Cox reported that Sen. Joe Manchin would be bringing a Federal Communications Commission commissioner to Romney this week, probably Friday, to discuss issues the county has been having with 911 service.
Cox also reported that concrete vaults to be used by conduits for future broadband access were to be built under the new sidewalks being constructed in Romney, to prepare the whole city for fiber optic access. He said money was available for this in the broadband budget.
Library Board President Steve Moreland reported that with some help from Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle, the library had worked out replacing the whole sidewalk in front of the library building and the Davis House, rather than just replacing older sections as originally planned.
The full replacement will allow them to address some drainage problems, as well as resulting in a more attractive appearance.
Moreland was asking the commissioners’ approval because some of the sidewalk will have to be built up against the foundation of the Davis House, though the stone foundation will remain visible.
County Health Department Administrator Stephanie Shoemaker was appointed to the Hampshire County Development Authority, for a term to expire June 30, 2022.
The commissioners also gave formal approval to the request that Shoemaker had made in late August, that the Committee on Aging building be designated the location for the health department to use, should they be forced to relocate in an emergency.
