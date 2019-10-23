Manchin, FCC commissioner hear
Hampshire's broadband complaints
“In West Virginia today we lack connectivity — Internet and cell service - and that’s what we’re fighting for,” Senator Joe Manchin said in Romney Friday as he and FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel addressed a town hall meeting at the Courthouse.
Manchin compared the current situation to living in West Virginia in the 1930s, when only 15 to 20 percent of the state had electricity. It took President Roosevelt’s rural electrification project to bring West Virginians into the modern world, and something similar is needed now.
Rosenworcel acknowledged that Washington looks at our problems from too great a distance. Though she grew up mostly in Hartford, Conn., she worked with West Virginia Sen. Jay Rockefeller in Washington, has family in Vermont and knows rural areas get passed over too often by politicians.
She said FCC maps indicate only 20 million people in the U.S. lack access to broadband — but when they asked how many people were accessing online services at less than broadband speed, they were told 162 million.
West Virginians are not getting a fair chance to improve coverage because the data available to the federal government says we don’t need it, the audience was told.
The Federal Communications Commission takes the word of service providers like Frontier on the adequacy of their services. The result is an official FCC map that claims most of Hampshire County already gets broadband service over phone lines or cable at middle to high range speeds.
Manchin asked the audience for help challenging the map.
All it takes is a simple online speed test done on the FCC site — quick, easy and free — to report the actual broadband speed being received. The more people who do it, and the more times it is done, the better the data that the FCC will have.
“Our whole goal is to get better data,” Rosenworcel said, so they can get their limited resources to the right place.
Though the meeting was held on one day’s notice, at least 70 people showed up to air complaints about communications service that included landline and cell phones as well as the Internet.
One attendee from Mount Storm pointed out part of the battle was just making people aware of what they are missing because people who have not lived with good service have no clue.
There were numerous complaints about low levels of service received, with one attendee complaining about being required to pay for speeds “as fast as 6 mbps” or “up to 12 mbps,” rather than for speeds actually available.
He pointed out that when he buys gas, he is charged not on the basis that he might take 10 gallons, but only for what he gets.
Another asked why service cannot be regulated the way that gas, water and other utilities are, requiring all customers be served and enough be kept in reserve to meet demand.
Manchin praised HardyNet, which has gradually been expanding coverage into Hampshire County.
However, HardyNet reported it keeps running up against the FCC map as it tries to expand, since it depends on grant funding. As a cooperative, HardyNet puts profits back into services or shares them with members, making them unattractive to investors and banks.
They “keep running up against maps that say the area is already served,” the audience was told, and manager Scott Sherman complained, “We’ve had areas claimed to be getting a gig and they’re lucky if they’re getting a meg.” (A gigabyte is 1,024 megabytes.)
Rosenworcel encouraged attendees to take action — doing speed tests to help correct FCC map data, and filing complaints. She suggested getting to know the state Public Service Commission, which can regulate Internet services in many states — though not in West Virginia.
A state law passed in 2017 (sponsored by state Senator Craig Blair with Senator Trump and Delegates Cowles and Rowan voting for it as well) denies the PSC jurisdiction over Internet or cell phone services.
The PSC recommends taking such complaints to the state attorney general’s office or directly to the FCC.
As he and Rosenworcel ended the meeting, Manchin paused to make a few comments on the political situation in Washington. It may have been a measure of how upset people were about Internet service that no one had thought to ask.
“Politics in a democracy always used to bring people together, and now it’s being used to divide us. Don’t let it,” he said, adding that he finds both sides guilty.
“Trump’s the president; accept it,” he said, pointing out that there are 3 branches of government and people should let them do their job.
