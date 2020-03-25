A new community foundation fund has been established to funnel help during the coronavirus pandemic to nonprofits in Hampshire, Hardy and 3 counties to the east.
The new fund will focus on critical needs in the Eastern Panhandle communities.
While the long-term impact of the pandemic remains unknown, many charities that are struggling to survive are continuing to provide critically needed services.
By creating this fund to address these needs, the Community Foundation will gather and deploy resources in a responsive, unified and flexible way.
This pass-through fund is an extension of EWVCF’s commitment to support donors and nonprofit organizations in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle, including Hampshire and Hardy Counties. Now in its 25th year, the Community Foundation has awarded more than $10.5 million in grants and scholarships from 244 endowed funds.
“Although community foundations are best known for building permanent charitable endowments, they also play an active role during challenging times like these.” Stated EWVCF Executive Director Michael Whalton. “Being able to respond to extraordinary community needs is an essential element of the Foundation’s work and role in the Eastern Panhandle.”
Individuals, corporations, donor advisors and private foundations are encouraged to join EWVCF in these supportive efforts by contributing to the fund. All gifts are tax-deductible and 100 percent of the donations collected will be used to support local organizations as they adjust to changing demands.
The Community Foundation will charge no fees for administering this special pass-through fund.
Thanks to several generous donors, the Fund has grown to more than $60,000 in less than 24 hours and the Community Foundation hopes to reach its goal of $100,000 by early next week.
Contributions can be made online at www.EWVCF.org or by sending a check payable to EWVCF to 229 E. Martin St, Suite 4, Martinsburg, WV 25401, or to one of our affiliates, Hampshire County Community Foundation P.O. Box 40, Romney, WV 26757 or Hardy County Community Foundation PO Box 1058, Moorefield, WV 26836.
