Dave Parker of Junction is stepping down from the County Commission and 5 men from the western half of the county want to replace him.
All are Republicans.
Parker indicated in December that he wouldn’t run again “if there was a good candidate filed.”
The geographic clustering could make the race particularly interesting.
“They’ll all split the vote here,” said one Romney observer who asked to remain nameless because of the nature of his business. “It could come down to who the Capon Bridge area goes for.”
With no Democrat on the ballot, the May primary winner will be unopposed in November.
The GOP commission hopefuls are:
• Farmer and bus driver J.W. See III of Purgitsville;
• Hampshire County Emergency Services administrator Brian “Tad” Malcolm of Springfield;
• Pastor Don Judy of Sunrise Summit, who has been championing an effort to bring public water to Purgitsville;
• Contractor and former Romney Town Councilman Dave Cannon of Sunrise Summit; and
• Farmer and outgoing Conservation District Supervisor John Hicks of River Road.
Parker might be stepping away from the County Commission, but not from politics. He has filed for Hicks’s old office as conservation district supervisor.
But for once, that race is being contested. Jennings R. “Robby” Pyles Jr. of Romney and Keith Bohrer of Slanesville are also running.
