School is back in session Monday (Jan. 6) after 2-week holiday breaks for both Hampshire County schools and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
* * *
The grand jury convenes for the 1st time in 2020 next Wednesday, Jan. 8.
* * *
Donations raised at the annual benefit concert for the Capon Bridge food pantry reached a record $9,625 as of noon Friday, concert organizer Shawn Ashton reported.
* * *
“Medicare for all” will be addressed by a pair of doctors at a meeting of the Hampshire County Democrats on Monday, Jan. 13.
The 7:15 discussion will be led by Dr. Patrick Turnes and Dr. Andy Wilcox, who both live in Hampshire County and practice at Valley Health’s Multispecialty Clinic.
The meeting is open to the public.
* * *
Gas prices ended the year on an upward tick across West Virginia.
Sunday’s price of $2.61 a gallon was up 5.9 cents from a week earlier, 7 cents from a month earlier and 30.1 cents from the end of 2018.
The national average of $2.57 a gallon was up 1.6 cents in a week, down 2 cents in a month and up 32.3 cents in a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.