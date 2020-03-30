This afternoon Jim Justice announced:
- All state park campgrounds shall be closed
- All individuals who are traveling from areas with substantial community spread of COVID-19, including without limitation Louisiana, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Italy, and China, are required to isolate for a period of 14 days upon entry to West Virginia or for the duration of their visit, whichever is shorter.
- The West Virginia State Police may monitor the state roads and highways for travel from areas with substantial community spread of COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.