CAPON BRIDGE — The Town Council last week saw a preliminary plan for redesigning Capon School Street, based on community input from a Sept. 26 meeting.
Capon Bridge Revitalization Group member Jack Whitacre told the council further changes are expected.
The current plan would more than double parking in the area, with angle parking on both sides of the street, as well as giving easier access to school buses and providing clearly marked crosswalks.
Asked about the abandoned fuel tanks that have not yet been removed, Whitacre explained that their pipes must be cut first. School Superintendent Jeff Pancione had said he would have it done, but given the approaching deadline for spending their grant funds, the revitalization group may have to go ahead with it themselves.
In other business Nov. 12:
• The council approved plans to remodel the town offices, at a cost not expected to exceed $3,500, and OK’d advertising for a part-time office assistant.
• The town ordinance proposed last month, imposing a $75 fine for failing to appear in municipal court, was passed in a special meeting on Oct. 23.
At the same meeting, the council voted to ask Attorney Royce Saville to explore alternatives to replacing the Duff Lane bridge over Dillon’s Run, in an effort to settle the McDonald-Brinker court case.
• The council was reminded that the annual food pantry benefit will be held from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, in the town fire hall, with all the usual festivities — music from Rain Crow, a visit from Santa, sing-along carols and an auction.
The event will begin with a potluck dinner for which the United Methodist Women provide soft drinks, water, cups and paper products, asking attendees to bring a covered dish to share.
• Methodist Pastor Alanna McQuinn presented the council with a bag of apples on behalf of the Capon Bridge Charge, with “thanks for all they do,” saying $300 had been contributed in their name to the town’s street banner project.
• Len and Peggy McMaster presented a report on Founder’s Day, including an analysis of evaluation form statistics. They noted attendance, which they estimated at 1,900 this year, has been declining in recent years and the festival committee is considering changing the date or shortening the festival to a 2-day (Friday-Saturday) event.
• Department of Highways District 5 Engineer Lee Thorne is expected to attend the December council meeting to answer questions about Tannery Row and Monroe Street.
• The town offices will be closed Nov. 28-29 for Thanksgiving and Lincoln’s Day, celebrated in Indiana and West Virginia on the Friday after Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.