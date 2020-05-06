ROMNEY — A COVID-19 taskforce paid a visit to the Children’s Home Society in Romney on Friday to sanitize the home’s common areas with the goal of keeping kids and staff safe from the virus.
Though the sight of vans and masked National Guard members in their uniforms all in the lawn of the home on Sioux Lane was a daunting one, Captain Kevin Hurlbrink, who oversaw the operation, said that it was strictly a precautionary measure.
“This is just preventative,” he explained. “There are no cases here that we know of.”
Capt. Hurlbrink recounted that the Taskforce COVID-19 Response Enterprise started in Jefferson County and have been assisting swabbing missions, decontamination operations (like the one at the children’s home) and offering PPE classes for businesses and retailers throughout the Eastern Panhandle.
The decontamination operation Friday afternoon in Romney was the first Hampshire County location to get a little assistance from the taskforce.
For folks driving by, the operation certainly looked unnerving, with more than a handful of uniformed, masked members of the taskforce congregating in the lawn of the home, but Capt. Hurlbrink emphasized that Hampshire County had no cause to be concerned regarding the sanitization, seeing as it was simply a preventative measure.
“So, there are about 30 of us here,” Capt. Hurlbrink said. “We’re out here to help some of the state-funded places get the help they need.”
