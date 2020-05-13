ROMNEY — County government will reopen its doors cautiously, with most buildings remaining locked for the time being, the County Commission was told Tuesday.
“A lot of people are running around asymptomatic,” County Health Department Director Stephanie Shoemaker pointed out. She urged people to take precautions, since the county probably has many residents who are infected without showing symptoms.
The courthouse doors will stay locked for the time being. A notice posted on the door of the courthouse asks people to telephone for access, and County Clerk Eric Strite encourages people wanting marriage licenses or probate to check the information on the county website and make appointments.
The county Judicial Center holds its first hearings next Monday, May 18, with a couple of contested custody cases. Judge Charles Carl reported that face masks will be required of everyone entering the building.
They have warned all the attorneys, Judge Carl said, but are really worried about getting word of the requirement for face masks to people without lawyers.
The Judicial Center building will reopen in June, though square footage will limit the number of people present. Occupancy of the lobby will be limited to 5, and others will have to wait outside the building.
Jury trials will start up again June 29, though grand juries could begin as early as June 15 if needed.
Judge Carl said the courts were encouraging people not to come to the Judicial Center unless absolutely necessary, and to avoid bringing friends and family with them. Remote hearings will still be done where possible, using Skype or call-in technology.
The sheriff’s and county assessor’s offices will be coordinating opening up their building, and no opening date has been announced yet.
The county planning office will allow access by one person at a time. County parks remain closed until the governor lifts all restrictions on state parks.
Both the 911 Center and EMS services are doing well, with 911 dispatchers asking callers screening questions, and ambulance crews placing masks on every patient. Emergency Management Director Tad Malcolm reported his office gets requests for protective equipment from first responders, the hospital and the nursing home, and send them to the National Guard.
“No one’s gotten everything they ordered,” said Malcolm, but his office distributes what they have. The county’s rescue squads have been included in distribution, along with the county ambulance service.
The recycling center is reopening — just for cardboard and paper, for now. Strite pointed out that recycling cans affects traffic flow and slows progress through the site, and suggested people depend on civic groups like the Slanesville Ruritan Club to recycle their cans for now.
The commissioners also learned that some polling places may have to be moved for the June 9 primary because Strite cannot find enough poll workers.
Many potential poll workers are uncertain about working, given concern about the virus, so precincts may need to be combined to use the same set of workers.
Poll workers are needed to start training right away. They will be paid minimum wage (including payment for training sessions), and both Republicans and Democrats are needed in each polling place - “with judicious use of independents,” Strite added.
Strite said the county would issue poll workers protective equipment and hand sanitizer.
The courtroom on the second floor of the Courthouse will be used for early voting, which will begin May 27.
In the meantime, reopening will continue. Shoemaker reported that next Thursday, May 21, indoor dining will be permitted in restaurants, so long as they are at no more than 50 percent capacity, and cabin and Airbnb rentals to out-of-state residents will not require a quarantine period.
That West Virginia is opening up its vacation rentals ahead of neighboring states is a cause for concern, Shoemaker said, encouraging vacationers to flock here.
In other business, the commissioners discussed what to do with the check for $100,000 given to each county by the governor to help with the pandemic.
Given uncertainty over changing restrictions on its use, they postponed the decision for now.
Commission President Bob Hott said he was still waiting to see if the Legislature passes a bill to allow the county to reward law enforcement, fire companies and emergency medical services.
