Governor bans outdoor burning across the state
Dry, dry weather has led the state to clamp down on burning early even though Hampshire County and the Potomac Highlands largely have escaped the consequences so far.
“We haven’t picked up a lot of local fires yet,” Forester Bill Pownall said Monday, “but they have in the southern part of the state.”
Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons thinks the situation could get worse before it gets better.
“As soon as the leaves start to fall, if we don’t get any precipitation, we’re going to be in for a long fire season,” he said Monday.
Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation on Friday banning all outdoor burning, effectively beginning the fall fire season 10 days early.
The ban, which Justice’s office said is necessary because of drought conditions and reduced water-supply levels in some communities, will be in effect until conditions improve and the governor rescinds the order.
The order makes it unlawful for any person in the state to engage in outdoor burning, including fires built for camping, burning debris or warming.
The outdoor fires that community groups build to make apple butter are exempted, provided they get a permit, Pownall said. However, he noted, that a family fire for the same activity would be banned.
Other exemptions include fires for chemical production, clearing land for mining or construction or training. Liquid-fueled gas fire stoves, grills or lanterns are OK too.
The proclamation orders the Division of Forestry and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to provide continuous information to the governor and the public regarding forest conditions.
“We have experienced a significant, extended period of above-average temperatures, low humidity and below-average rainfall,” West Virginia Division of Forestry Director Barry Cook said. “In September alone, we have experienced 60 different fires in the state. Conditions have not been like this for 10 years.”
Cook said the ban helps protect the state’s forests, people and private property from the damage that could occur from a forest fire.
Two brushfires were reported in the Highlands over the weekend. A small one near Augusta was apparently caused by a cigarette flicked out of a car window, burning just a few square feet, but putting fire squads on alert from Romney to Slanesville.
A second brushfire was reported west of Lost River State Park in Hardy County.
“I am seriously worried about it,” Parsons said of the prospects. “We don’t have the manpower to be out all the time like that.”
A few years ago, he said, a couple of dry spells produced 10 brushfires in a day.
The solution, of course, is rain, but it has proved elusive for the past month.
“Even if we can get some rain, it’s going to take a lot of rain,” Parsons said.
Romney has had 2 inches of rain since Aug. 2, although the yearly total is still slightly above normal, but well below last year’s record.
Temperatures have been running higher than normal here all month, National Weather Service records show.
The fall fire season normally begins next Tuesday, Oct. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.