ROMNEY — The clinical program at Hampshire High School is returning to predominantly 90-minute shifts instead of the 6-hour shift program that had been in place previously.
At the school board meeting last Tuesday, HHS principal DiAnna Liller and Assistant Principal Adam Feazell presented the board with information about the change in the nursing program at the high school, which for the last couple of years saw 6-hour clinical shifts at the nursing home. Now, in order to combat the amount of core classes that students missed with the all-day clinicals, students will move to a 90-minute shift each day.
“We had a couple of girls in the clinical class come to me with concerns that they would be missing AP biology class because of the clinicals, and they didn’t really understand why,” said Feazell. “Once we did a little bit of research, we found that the girls were out all day for a significant period of time, which was causing them to miss their core classes.”
According to Liller and Feazell’s conversations with different CT schools throughout the state and the Department of Education, the OHFLAC-approved, 90-minute period is what all of the other schools are using, and not the 6-hour period that HHS had been using for the last few years. This confirmation of the norm caused the change to keep the clinicals in their respective block, Feazell explained.
At the Oct. 28 school board meeting, Kristie Long, Health Occupations teacher at HHS, and several of her students appeared in front of the board to raise concerns about the idea of switching to the 90-minute shifts, arguing that 90 minutes was not a sufficient amount of time for students to gain realistic CNA experience. In order to reach a compromise with this argument, Liller said that there would be 3 days where the students would be participating in a 6-hour period. While it would not be every period, it would be once a month.
“This schedule still gets everyone done with their clinicals by February,” Liller explained.
“The girls were going to be missing AP biology, physics and anatomy, which are all classes that the girls are going to need if they’re going into the medical field, which is why we ended up changing it to keep it in the block,” said Feazell.
In addition to the change in the schedule, students will have the opportunity to gain experience in other areas as well.
“We have it set up so that they will be able to be certified in phlebotomy and EKG, which are not a part of the clinical class,” explained Feazell. “That’s what the girls who are not at the [clinical] site will be doing while they’re here. When they finish, they will be finished early enough to do another clinical rotation to actually become certified in phlebotomy, which adds another employability skill.”
School board president Debbie Champ voiced concern with the change in the program.
“I’m concerned that we are doing this in the middle of the school year,” Champ said. “The students went into that class knowing that the way that they did clinicals were the 6-hour blocks.”
The school board, although showing concern for the new schedule, said that they wanted an update from Liller and Feazell in the spring on the results of the new 90-minute clinical period, leaving the decision in the hands of HHS administration.
