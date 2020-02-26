Curative Growth awaits state license
A medical marijuana firm has signed a deal with the Development Authority to operate in both its business parks — if it gets a license from the state.
And on Monday night, founder Bryan Steward, a Springfield native, secured critical backing of the county’s health board.
His firm, Curative Growth, was formed as a West Virginia corporation in 2018 — shortly after the state legalized medical marijuana to be rolled out in 2019. The rollout has been delayed as the state worked out financing issues. Applications for production and dispensing are just now being processed.
Even though the corporation has not yet been awarded its license from the state, the Development Authority executed purchase contracts earlier this month for locations in the Capon Bridge tech park and Romney business park, pending the award of the license.
In his presentation to the Board of Health on Monday evening, Steward, a physician, explained his vision for the company, stating that while there is here-say and rumors surrounding the medical cannabis industry, an industry that doesn’t exist in West Virginia currently, Curative Growth approaches it with a professional stance.
“We need people with professionalism and integrity,” Steward said. “This needs to be a fully legal, fully legitimate industry that is highly regulated for the betterment of the community.”
Steward went on to explain the idea that this business will be “vertically integrated,” meaning that Curative Growth would grow the product as well as process it and sell it, which is more economically viable, tax-wise.
The lack of viable data on the benefits and risks of medical cannabis is a basic premise for his company, Steward explained, acknowledging that while there is anecdotal data (personal accounts) that might support the health benefits, the actual robust data does not exist.
“One of the strongest predictors of public health is socioeconomic status, and West Virginia is obviously at a disadvantage because of our low socioeconomic status,” Steward said. “The money that this can bring into this state can be integral in breaking the cycle of poverty in certain areas.”
Steward went on to mention hat there will be 10 growers and processors in the state, so 10 communities can experience the economic benefits that the industry can bring, which drew the attention of the Hampshire County Development Authority.
“They feel strongly that they want Hampshire County to be one of those places,” Steward said.
Eileen Johnson, executive director of the authority, was also in attendance at Monday’s meeting, and she said that the authority found Steward and the other founders of Curative Growth to be “knowledgeable and compatible with the vision of the Development Authority as far as medical agribusiness manufacturing,” and she commended Steward on Curative Growth’s commitment to community engagement and developing a workforce.
“The [EDA], a very conservative board, felt that this was so important, to be able to offer health providers a treatment option that doesn’t exist here today,” Johnson said.
After explaining medical cannabis’ potential role in risk reduction with opiates and noting that this venture is characterized by “high risk, high reward,” due to the lack of sufficient data, Steward said that as the risks and benefits continues to be explored, Curative Growth can use emerging data to continue their objective approach to the industry.
Board of Health member Peggy McMaster made the motion to approve Curative Growth for operation with medical cannabis in Hampshire County, and Nancy Davis seconded the motion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.