1CHARLESTON — West Virginia residents should be wary of a telephone scam involving food stamps, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said last week.
Morrisey said in a news release that some residents are receiving calls claiming to be someone from the Department of Health and Human Resources. The caller informs them that their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are being stopped, and that in order to continue receiving benefits, they must press a number, which then connects them with someone trying to steal their personal information.
Morrisey said the DHHR actually sends official notices by U.S. mail and does not does not call SNAP recipients about ending their benefits.
Residents who receive calls about the scam can contact the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800- 368-8808 or online at www.wvago.gov.
Officers use tear gas to break up wild
party near WVU
2MORGANTOWN — A raucous crowd of partiers near West Virginia University pelted officers with beer bottles during a wild stand-off that ended when police used tear gas against the crowd, officials said Friday.
The Morgantown Police Department said 10 people were charged after officers tried to break up a party on Thursday that completely shut down Beverly Avenue and people began throwing bottles, cans and other debris at them.
The officers took cover and used a loudspeaker to tell the party to disperse but the crowd grew in size and continued to hurl items at the officers, according to a news release from the police department.
Police then threw smoke grenades and tear gas at the crowd, ending the stand-off.
Authorities said they will review body camera video and other surveillance footage of the incident.
Natural Resources testing for police
officers
3CHARLESTON — Anyone interested in applying to become a West Virginia Natural Resources police officer can take a physical agility test and written exam next month.
Applicants can take the physical test at 9 a.m. April 3 or 4 at the South Charleston Community Center. The written exam will be given after the physical test, at approximately 12:30 p.m. each day. That test will be administered at division headquarters in South Charleston, the agency said in a news release.
Interviews for successful applicants will be held April 14 to 16.
Police officers in the agency’s Law Enforcement Section have full law enforcement authority statewide and are responsible for enforcing all state laws and rules. Their primary role is protecting the state’s natural resources, the release said.
Applicants must have graduated from an accredited four-year college or university with preference given to majors in natural sciences, law enforcement, criminology or criminal justice. Previous employment as a West Virginia-certified law enforcement officer may be substituted under certain circumstances.
More information is available online.
WVU to build
hospital to replace closing Fairmont
facility
4CHARLESTON — West Virginia University Medicine will build a new hospital to replace a closing medical center in Fairmont, Gov. Jim Justice and university officials said Friday.
The new WVU hospital will be about 2 miles away from the shuttering Fairmont Regional Medical Center and is expected to have 100 beds and about 500 employees, Justice said. It is expected to be open within 18 to 24 months.
Albert L. Wright Jr., CEO and president of the WVU Health System, said health care workers will keep portions of the Fairmont Regional Medical Center open while the new facility is being built.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.