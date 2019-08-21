The tradition first started in 1980, when the Romney Rotary Club assembled to aggrandize an individual who exemplified the club’s motto of “Service Above Self.”
At the beginning of the former Heritage Festival, a dinner and ceremony were held to honor that year’s knight. A one time Hampshire County tradition of jousting tournaments gave birth to the title’s name, as the winner of the match would be dubbed Knight of Olde Hampshire.
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the ceremony, which spotlights “current and past Hampshire County citizens who have made a difference on a local, state or national level” said Bill Wylie former Rotary Club President.
Five distinguished citizens will be chosen and celebrated as finalists for the prestigious honor given to those who help others or spread kindness on a broader scale –– translating into a better world for us all. At the end of event, the honor is bestowed on one individual along with a little swordplay.
Since that first year 39 Knights have joined the Roundtable.
The dinner and ceremony will be taking place at The Bottling Works in Romney on Wednesday, Aug. 25 beginning at 5:30 p.m. for a social and appetizers. The program and dinner will begin at 6:15, with the knighting and closing remarks rounding out the evening at 7:15
Ticket prices are $25 a person and can be purchased from any Rotary member, Hampshire Wellness Center, Personalized Impressions Inc. and Judy’s Mobile Homes. For additional ticket information message on the Romney Rotary Facebook or contact Bill Wylie at wjwylie@impressguru.com or 304-822-3136.
