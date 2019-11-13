ROMNEY — Hampshire County Schools are implementing Snow and Ice Packets for the first year in order to help combat the need for so many make-up days due to inclement weather.
The packets will be divided by days, and instead of handing all of the snow day packets out to kids at once, the schools will hand them out a little bit at a time so that they are easier to keep track of.
“Not all snow days will be snow packet days,” said Patty Lipps, Hampshire County Schools Director of Curriculum. “We are advising principals to send out the packets day by day. When the cancelation notice goes up, the website will say whether or not a snow day packet will need to be completed for that day.”
The packets will also be available on the Hampshire County School’s website on the days that they need to be completed.
Hampshire County Schools is looking to be ahead of the curve for snow day preparation. Counties across the state have already put this program into effect, including Mineral County.
The decision to send snow packets home with kids is not based on predictions of more severe weather this year, but just as a precaution.
“It’s not that we think there’s going to be a snow day immediately, but you never know,” Lipps said. “There was snow last year before Thanksgiving.”
The elementary and middle schools in the area contributed to the development of their respective packets for each grade level, including broader curriculum for kids to work on.
“The packets were compiled by teachers,” Lipps explained. “The schools were responsible for input from all of our teachers in the county.”
With help from the teachers, the packets for each grade will reflect broad topics appropriate for that grade in order to reach that grade’s standards.
As far as Hampshire High School, Lipps said that the high school has taken care of itself as far as what the school wants the kids to take home, including work from select elective classes.
