KEYSER — A Shanks man was indicted this month by the Mineral County grand jury.
James Thomas Small Jr. is charged with driving revoked for driving under the influence (3rd offense, felony).
In all, the Mineral grand jury indicted 37 people, including a pair from Burlington.
• Adam Paul Michael, on charges of burglary and grand larceny.
• Charles Ray Black, on charges of 1st-degree sexual abuse; sexual abuse by parent, guardian or custodian; and attempted sexual abuse by parent, guardian or custodian.
