WINCHESTER — A health executive with extensive background in multi-hospital and multi-state programs will be the new CEO and President of Valley Health System.
Mark Nantz will succeed the retiring Mark Merrill on June 1.
“Valley Health is well regarded for its clinical excellence and quality,” Nantz said. “I feel honored to have been selected by the Board of Trustees and look forward to leading the organization to its next level of success.”
Nantz has been serving in executive roles with Bon Secours Mercy Health, including most recently as chief administrative officer and Atlantic Group President, overseeing 14 hospitals and related in-market services in South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Florida.
As executive vice president and chief strategy officer of Bon Secours Health System prior to its merger with Mercy Health in 2018, Nantz led efforts that included acquisitions, regional partnerships and the development and successful implementation of plans addressing operations, quality and financially struggling markets, as well as the creation of a highly successful Accountable Care Organization.
“Mark’s extensive knowledge and demonstrated commitment to the advancement of strategic initiatives validates his understanding of regional health networks and that of a collaborative environment,” said Joseph F. Silek, Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Valley Health System. “His experience in the pursuit of excellence in the areas of quality, safety, patient satisfaction, and engagement with employee and physician stakeholders will be beneficial to Valley Health.”
Before joining Bon Secours, Nantz served in executive roles for 2 decades with Carolinas Healthcare System and Carolinas Medical Center — NorthEast.
Nantz holds a Master’s in Health Administration from Pfieffer University, and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of North Carolina — Charlotte. He is a Certified Public Accountant.
Nantz and his wife, Courtenay, will reside in Winchester. They have 3 grown children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.