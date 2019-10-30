Nydia Kastre is a Hampshire County nutritionist and author with a passion for addressing children’s health issues.
“We have a problem in this country with the startling rise in the rate of such things as obesity and diabetes in our children,” she says. “What keeps me going every day is that there is a fun solution. Things can change for the better.”
She called children’s health a problem for all of us. Obesity rates among children and adolescents ages 5 to 18 have risen from 4 percent in 1975 to over 18 percent in 2016.
“And,” she notes, “they continue to rise dramatically.”
Nydia has a career as a wellness advisor, a clinical dietician and nutritionist in hospitals and clinics, including WIC, the Women, Infants and Children’s Clinic.
“I knew I wanted to do something,” she says. “I was frustrated that most of the suffering I saw could have been prevented through diet and lifestyle choices.”
So, she joined with her daughter, Veronica, and together they created Fruityland. Veronica, a children’s health advocate and artist, illustrated the books and provided the graphics design talent to bring it all to life.
Nydia describes Fruityland as “a magical place where kids of all ages can use their imagination and play, laugh, and embark on exciting adventures created for fun learning.”
Fruityland is the umbrella that encompasses an adventure book series, a board game, recipes, and a website, fruitylandadventure.com
In an unusual twist Nydia said, “I never dreamed when we started building our home in Romney in the early 1990s, that the physical beauty of the land would help inspire something we would later create to entertain and teach children. The gameboard is actually based on this land.”
In an equally unusual turn of events, when she developed the board game, she created a wily, mischievous wolf named Frugivoro who lives in Fruityland.
He wants all the healthy fruits and vegetables for himself to be big and strong so he skirmishes with Oliver and Friends whose mission is to protect Fruityland.
“When I created Frugivoro I just made up the name,” Nydia says. “Imagine my shock when I went to trademark it and found out that Frugivoro was a real Italian wolf who eats fruits and vegetables. I was a bit taken aback but had to laugh.”
Children who read her Fruityland books and play the Frugivoro in Fruityland boardgame learn fun and useful facts about nutrition along the way, everything from vitamins and antioxidants to saturated fats and fiber and how they affect their bodies.
The first 2 books in the planned Oliver and Friends 10-book series are in print. They are “The Strawberry Adventure” and “The Great Grape Adventure.” The 3rd book, “The Mystery of the Stolen Beans,” about protein and fiber, is currently on the way.
This mother-and-daughter team have taken their message to area schools and spent time in libraries, including the Romney Library, reading and talking to children about how they can develop healthy lifelong eating habits.
“Eating habits are passed from generation to generation so we have to start with children if positive changes are to happen,” she said.
