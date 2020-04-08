To borrow a couple of phrases from Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini circa 1961, translated best as “the sweet life” and Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin from 20 years ago, who crooned about “the crazy life” …
Loco: School employees taking a week vacation in the middle of the semester.
Gee, we’re only asking them to work 200 days out of the year for the same (or better) salary than most of us get for working 260.
And they get 2 weeks at Christmas, unlike the rest of us, but now they need another week away from the kids who we thought were the reason they wanted to be educators in the first place?
Dolce: Sitting at home in my pajamas Sunday morning, watching a sweet and uplifting worship service from my church (complete with pastor’s can of Sprite off to the side of the altar).
Loco: The idiots online (and on the radio) who compared a year’s worth of swine flu numbers to a few weeks’ worth of COVID-19 stats and concluded (a) that this coronavirus was nothing in comparison and (b) therefore “the media” were crucifying President Trump unjustly because they don’t remember the response 10 years ago being like what they’re seeing now.
Go crawl back in your hole.
Dolce: Gina and the soft cloths gang making facemasks for the nonmedical of us.
Dolce: And everyone else who is handy with a sewing machine doing likewise.
Loco: Being bored at home when escape is as near as your bookshelf or television.
If you haven’t paid much attention, we are living in a truly golden age of TV. The number of shows of quality in every niche is staggering, whether you’re a movie buff, a would-be chef, an armchair historian or a news junkie.
Sure, we all need to move around and stay fit, but you can get a lot of education or entertainment with a TV and a good subscription to Netflix, Dish, Britbox, Hulu, Amazon Prime, DirecTV, Atlantic Broadband or any of a dozen other streaming services.
Dolce: The pile of goods in front of Helping Hands, with the sign offering them for free to who needs them.
Loco: Xenophobia – that’s “fear of foreigners” in Greek to those who didn’t know.
And the “foreigners” I’m thinking of in this case aren’t Chinese or Arabs or even Greeks. They’re the cars with Virginia license plates that some people are grumbling about. Or Maryland. Or (God forfend) New Jersey or New York.
I have a friend who lives and works right here in Hampshire County, but his car tags say Indiana because our marvelous DMV – which has shut down any face-to-face contact – can’t seem to figure out how to process a transfer.
Loco: Rumor-mongering. If you’re not sure, don’t pass on information – especially the type that puts others in a bad light.
When we mentioned in our Friday email update to 3,200 subscribers that no cases of COVID-19 have been reported n Hampshire County, I got to field the phone call that came quickly in response.
The anonymous caller assured me that he had heard “from a guy” who knew someone who worked “at the hospital” that there were cases there.
I’m glad he just called me and didn’t go posting that nonsense up on Facebook.
Dolce: Spring in the Appalachians. It’s so moving, Aaron Copeland composted an orchestral piece about it in 1944. Find it and listen to it.
And it’s so moving that it takes my breath away as I drive through the countryside and encounter an expanse of wild forsythia, a burst of dogwoods or a line of redbuds.
Not to mention the foals, the calves, the greening trees or the lengthening days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.