CAPON BRIDGE — The Capon Bridge Revitalization Group needed community input on plans for Capon School Street, and last week the community answered the call, reaching consensus on much of what should be done.
Seventy people gathered in the old Capon Bridge Middle School last Thursday night — so many that an additional discussion group had to be created before the audience was divided into small groups.
Anna Withrow and Ray Moeller from the Northern West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Center at WVU were there to facilitate the collection of community input needed by the Capon Bridge Revitalization Group.
The group was awarded one of the Brownfield center’s FOCUS WV grants in July, giving them enough money to remove two abandoned fuel tanks, place a mural on the School Street Studios building and create a new plan for the area with input from the community on what should be done.
Once the plan is completed, additional grant funding will be sought.
Withrow showed slides of a few sample streetscapes and gave the groups questions to consider, while Moeller wandered among the groups, ready to answer questions.
By the end of the evening it was clear that the groups were largely in agreement on priorities: driver and pedestrian safety, and adequate parking for community and other activities taking place on the street - including monthly community dinners, church services, school sports practice, events sponsored by parks and recreation and uses made of the sheriff’s branch office, the county ambulance service and the businesses located on the street.
Key recommendations focused on removing obstructions in the center of the street — the power poles, storm drains and abandoned tanks, in order to create a clearly marked two-way street with parking spaces and sidewalks along each side, and crosswalks where appropriate.
Several groups suggested creating a parking lot near the elementary school driveway to be used by school buses parked overnight.
Better signage, including speed limits, was also recommended, along with road striping that one group suggested be done immediately, to train people to use the street properly.
CBRG Chairman Dave Stutts pointed out at the end of the evening that implementation of group plans would be complicated by the number of property owners affected.
One group had suggested a single agency be given control of the street, ownership of which is currently divided between the street owned by the town and a former school parking lot owned by the county Board of Education.
Other popular suggestions included adding trash receptacles and a recycling center, as well as increasing green space by planting trees or garden areas.
One unique suggestion that was warmly received was to set up a daycare facility in the old middle school, something for which grant money might be available.
Another group suggested grant funds could be available to pave parking areas with special pavers designed for drainage.
The Capon Bridge Revitalization Group will seek additional input from the town council, the American Legion, Fort Edwards, the Capon Bridge Ruritans and both churches located on Capon School Street, before developing a final plan for which grant funding will be sought.
In the meantime, the community has been invited to help paint a mural on the white cinderblock School Street Studios building this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6 — an invitation open to everyone, including schoolchildren who pass the building every day on their way to school.
A paint-by-numbers system will be used, with anyone welcome to pick up a brush and a numbered can of paint and join in a community effort.
