On March 24 at 3 p.m. Gov. Jim Justice will be holding a press briefing on the COVID-19 preparations and response. You can watch the live stream on Twitter: twitter.com/governor , Facebook: facebook.com/wvgovernor , or YouTube: youtu.be/U9idpD5-kbs
Gov. Justice to hold press briefing on COVID-19 preparations at 3 p.m.
