Due process
Editor:
On December 2nd and 3rd, 2019, a Due Process Hearing has been scheduled and will be held beginning at 9 a.m. The hearing location has not yet been determined.
However, we wanted to let your readers know as early as possible that this hearing is open to the public. We also are requesting that the Hampshire Review attend the hearing as well.
If any of your readers have a special needs child with an IEP attending Hampshire County Schools and want to learn more about a Due Process Hearing, please visit the West Virginia Department of Education’s website.
Please understand that should an agreement be reached between the parties prior to the hearing, there will not be a hearing on the above dates. We will keep you updated.
Dana and Charles Sine, Capon Bridge
Law and justice
Considering the manner which our current president has been treated the past four years, it is painfully obvious that there is an abundance of law in America, but a shortage of justice and righteousness.
Ken Ruggles, Paw Paw
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.