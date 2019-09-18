CAPON BRIDGE — A call was issued for community input on the revitalization of Capon School Street, the first vote was taken on the ordinance imposing a 1-percent town sales tax and new guidelines for water bill leak adjustments were announced at the Sept. 10 Capon Bridge Town Council meeting.
No mention was made of the violation notice the town sewer plant received from the state Department of Environmental Protection following an Aug. 16 inspection — the 3rd violation notice the plant has received this year. Plans are under way to upgrade the sewer system.
The town council took its first vote on a new ordinance imposing the 1-percent sales tax, to be charged on goods and services purchased or delivered inside the town limits. Copies of the ordinance, which received the approval of all 5 council members, are available at the town hall.
Municipal sales taxes are collected by the state along with state taxes, and redistributed to the town. Taxes adopted during the year take effect at the beginning of the next fiscal year, on July 1.
Before final approval, there will be a public hearing on the ordinance — scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the town hall. A final vote will be taken at 7 p.m. that evening.
Mary Billings, representing the Capon Bridge Revitalization Group, announced a community meeting to be held Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. at the old Capon Bridge Middle School, with a free light dinner preceding it at 6. The meeting will seek community input on what should be done with Capon School Street, and will be moderated by staff from the West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Center at WVU.
Everyone is welcome, and Billings urged town council members to attend. Further input will be sought through an electronic survey done after the meeting.
She reported that the $5,000 WV Focus grant received by the Capon Bridge Revitalization Group would be used to remove the 2 unused fuel tanks sitting in the street, and to paint a mural on the cinderblock building housing the School Street Studios. More grant funding will be sought once a plan is developed for the area.
A new leak adjustment policy for customers of the town water system was approved, setting new guidelines for granting a leak adjustment and removing the previous restriction granting only one adjustment per year. Copies of the new policy are available at the town hall.
Under the new policy, leak adjustments will be made only if the water bill is at least double the average amount. The leak must be hidden from view and not caused by faulty appliances or plumbing fixtures, and the customer must have had it repaired.
In other business, Tannery Row resident Richard VandenBosch told the council he had received a water bill for almost $800 with no sign of a leak or malfunctioning fixture that might account for it. According to water system records, the leak had mysteriously fixed itself in the middle of the night.
After questioning him, the council told him they would discuss the problem and get back to him.
VandenBosch also asked that something be done to slow vehicles down on Tannery Row, and suggested making the street one-way, given how narrow it is. The town council agreed to discuss the matter with the department of highways, necessary because Tannery Row is part of old Route 50, and therefore a state road.
Larry Fultz complained to the council about materials left in an area next to the School Street Studios building that is classified as a street on the GIS map. He said that while he would prefer to have the area left with vegetation on it, it provides access to his property and should be left free of obstruction.
The council moved to contact the owner of the materials and ask for their removal, noting that the area’s status as a street and its ownership are in question.
Council member Chantelle Burkhart reported asking 5 contractors for bids on repairing the damaged grate on Capon School Street, and none had been interested. Travis Garcia agreed to talk to Crane’s Welding about securing a metal plate across the grate.
The council identified the fully certified town employee hired to oversee the town water system as Steve Bowers — not Caylor Cochran, as was reported in the Review last month. Bowers is to begin work this week, and will be employed full time.
The meeting ended with an executive session called for discussion of the town’s personnel policies.
