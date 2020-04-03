At his noon press conference, Gov. Jim Justice stated "In the biggest news of the day, We've got an outbreak in the eastern panhandle. We anticipated this with its proximity to the DC area."
Justice then stated, "Our police are not stopping traffic at our border. The National Guard is not using force enforcing a lock down. There is no curfew. There is no national quarantine."
The DHHR has updated its website, coronavirus.wv.gov with new features including county breakdowns, percentages, graphs and more. Also the DHHR will release information regarding out of state travelers this afternoon. There will also be a map coming next week for free wi-fi hot spots.
Also the Department of Education has reported over a million meals provided to students so far.
