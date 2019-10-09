SUNRISE SUMMIT — In the end, Homecoming came off without a hitch at Hampshire High last week.
Festivities wrapped up with an extra level of security at the school Friday when 2 separate threats were identified.
One led Superintendent Jeff Pancione to call parents and staff Wednesday evening saying the threat had been identified, dealt with and activities Friday — including an afternoon pep rally — would go on as scheduled.
“School officials and law enforcement were contacted and immediate action was taken to ensure the safety of all,” he said.
That threat, apparently made on Monday, Sept. 30, “was a generalized threat to cause harm,” Chief Deputy Nathan Sions said.
The other threat, made late the week before, was against a specific student, Sions said.
He said Lt. Jamie Carter, who is the school’s police resource officer, other members of the sheriff’s office and HHS administrators worked “diligently and quickly” to identify the students who made both threats.
Both suspects are juveniles and are being dealt with through the circuit courts.
In addition, the Board of Education held 5 expulsion hearings Tuesday, but the identities of expelled students are not made public. A 6th student was expelled at a Sept. 30 hearing.
Pancione called the incidents a “great example” of why students and staff should immediately notify school officials when they hear or see anything that they consider suspicious or threatening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.