Motel owner: 'I've got a lot of fond memories of these 2 guys'
ROMNEY — Athletics played a major role in shaping the life of Robert Lee, owner of the Koolwink Motel, and as a token of appreciation for his time spent as a member of the Trojans, Mr. Lee made a generous contribution of $30,000 towards the Rannells Field renovation.
The donation was made in honor of 2 former coaches that played a significant role in Mr. Lee’s life, football coach Paul Clovis and track coach Jimmy Alkire.
“I’ve got a lot of fond memories of these two guys and that’s why I wanted to donate this in their honor,” explained Mr. Lee outside of the Koolwink late Tuesday morning where he, Coach Clovis and Coach Alkire all met to receive the donation.
A defensive back on the football team from 1974-1977, Lee was a key figure on Paul Clovis’ coached teams, as Hampshire went 7-3 each season Lee was wearing the green and white for an overall – record of 28-12 during Lee’s tenure.
“Athletics taught me a lot,” Mr. Lee said confidently.
“I remember some great speeches about football and about life, it was a great combination of things. I loved the camaraderie of being on a team and I always wanted to play football anyways, so it was special. I was able to do that.”
Speaking of camaraderie and long-lasting friendships, Mr. Lee shared some wonderful memories of football practice with Coach Clovis and Coach Alkire detailing how the team was forced to play leapfrog up and down the hill.
“At the back end of practice, Coach would make us leapfrog up and down the hill,” Lee said with a laugh.
Coach Clovis chuckled and smiled saying, “I don’t remember forcing you guys to do anything like that.”
Coach Alkire chimed in and confirmed Mr. Lee’s statement, “Oh, I remember doing that,” and all 3 broke into laughter.
Alkire was an assistant coach on the football team and head coach on the track team, so he had the opportunity to teach athletics to Mr. Lee nearly year-round.
When discussing track, Mr. Lee mentioned how he competed in 2 events – the broad jump and shuttle hurdle relay.
“It was only the 2nd year they had the shuttle hurdle relay and we ended up going to state and getting in 6th place,” Mr. Lee recalled with a smile.
When the conversation shifted to Rannells Field, each man recalled time spent maintaining and playing on it as well as the warm memories shared on the Sunrise Summit lawn – but Coach Paul Clovis made it clear to everyone, “Nobody can mow like I can.”
With field usage increased dramatically at Hampshire since the 1970’s the need to update the playing surface is a necessary upgrade while the need to mow will become a thing of the past.
“You may not realize it when you are going through it, but Hampshire athletics was a real important part of my life,” stated Mr. Lee.
Athletics certainly has made a positive difference in the life of Mr. Lee and he would like to see athletics continue to make a positive impact on future generations as well.
“I want to challenge the rest of the businesses and the people in this area to do the same, to make a donation in honor of their coach and maybe that will continue to get the ball rolling and get more money going towards the funds,” said Mr. Lee.
