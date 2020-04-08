While brands like Lysol and Clorox are flying off the shelves here in Hampshire County, what many folks don’t understand is that keeping your home or place of business is a little more involved than simply a wipe-and-go.
Last week, Tad Malcolm, director of Hampshire County Homeland Security and Emergency Management was just one of the spokespeople of local organizations that are running low on disinfectant wipes and spray as well as sanitizer.
With empty shelves and stores imposing limits on the amount of cleaning supplies that people can buy, it’s important to know exactly how to use the supplies that we’ve stocked up on to ensure its maximum use.
Kim Rosa, Infectious Disease Preventionist with Valley Health, explained last Wednesday that folks need to pay close attention not just to the products that they pick, but the directions on the product’s label.
“Please make sure that you look at the back, because every product has its own unique contact time,” Rosa said.
Rosa defined “contact time” as “the amount of time a surface must stay wet with the chosen disinfectant, in order to ensure that it has been thoroughly disinfected.”
For example, Lysol Disinfecting Wipes require a 10-second contact time for sanitization, but a 4-minute contact time for disinfection.
Many products are different, which, if you don’t read the directions carefully before using, might be leading you to improper use of the cleaning supplies.
With brand-name products becoming harder and harder to come by, there has been a surge in popularity with folks making their own cleaning supplies. Having all of the facts before you go down that route, though, is necessary.
“I know that homemade bleach solutions are only stable as a disinfectant for 24 hours, so that’s important to know,” said Rosa. “If someone makes their own wipes using a homemade solution, they would just need to adhere to expiration dates/times relative to disinfection, as indicated by the product manufacturer.”
Clorox has added to their website an easy how-to for using their bleach products mixed with water for homemade solutions. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention lists on their site general instructions for mixing your own solution: 5 tablespoons (1/3 cup) of bleach per gallon of water or 4 teaspoons of bleach per quart of water. Anyone making their own solution should continue to follow manufacturer’s instructions for application and proper ventilation. These solutions should be left on the surface for at least 1 minute.
The CDC also recommends that folks work into their routine cleaning off frequently touched surfaces. These high-touch surfaces include everyday items such as doorknobs, light switches, keyboards, toilets and phones, just to name a few.
The constant rhetoric surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, coming at folks from all sides is the phrase “wash your hands” and “don’t touch your face.”
Rosa said that the key for hand washing is soap and hot water, lots of foam and scrubbing for at least 20 seconds.
As far as hand sanitizer goes, rub your hands until they’re completely dry, “taking care to cover all surfaces of hands, including around nails,” described Rosa.
“They’re thinking that the majority of the spread is due to that contact, gaining contamination based on what they are touching, and then touching their face and getting infected that way.”
