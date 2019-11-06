Mental health issues as big as suicide and as persistent as bullying affect up to 20 percent of students, says the head of E.A. Hawse’s soon-to-be mental health program in Hampshire County Schools.
“When I looked at the student enrollment for Hampshire County, it looked like we would need about 22 therapists just to meet the need,” Ken Powers said last week.
His employer, E.A. Hawse Health Center based in Baker, is gearing up to bring to Hampshire County schools a program that it has implemented in Hardy and Grant counties.
Hawse will employ a range of therapists and Hampshire County schools will provide the space for them.
Key to the program is Hawse’s status as a comprehensive high-quality medical service provider. That brings in federal funds that help underwrite programs like the one Hawse is proposing here.
It also allows Hawse to accept private insurance along with Medicaid and private payment, often on a sliding scale, as the therapists work with students.
Powers’ staff will work with teachers and parents to identify students in need of help and then provide those services in the school setting.
“When you start to see behaviors or things happening with the child that is outside of typical for that child, for that age group then that may be when you want to ask for help,” Powers said. “Evaluation may find they’re handling things OK or they may need extra support.”
Powers said he has spoken with Stephanie Shoemaker, executive director of the Hampshire County Health Department, and Heidi Fields of Mountaineer Mental Health in Romney about how their efforts can coordinate.
“Stephanie Shoemaker has seen the need for behavioral health and to have primary care in the schools,” Powers said. “They’re doing a lot of preventative things already.”
Powers is interviewing candidates for the first half dozen positions he hopes to have in Hampshire County schools in January, while E.A. Hawses’s administration is clearing the decks bureaucratically so the health center can operate in Hampshire County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.