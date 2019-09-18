WINCHESTER — Valley Health has stopped performing mammograms at Winchester Medical Center, but says the procedure continues at its other 5 hospitals, including Hampshire Memorial.
The shutdown quietly occurred Aug. 31 when Winchester Medical Center learned that the quality of its images was questioned by the American College of Radiology after a routine inspection.
Valley Health CEO Mark Merrill said Monday night that any woman with a mammogram scheduled at Winchester could reschedule at Hampshire or one of the system’s other hospitals for the procedure.
He said arrangements are being made for women who are concerned about a mammogram produced at Winchester during the past year to have the issue reviewed.
The suspension of mammograms at the hospital’s Diagnostic Center, 300 Campus Blvd., will continue “until we are confident the issues have been resolved,” Christopher Nieman, the department chair of radiology and lead interpreting physician for mammography services at Winchester Medical Center, told the Winchester Star.
However, other services at the Diagnostic Center, including breast biopsies and surgical preparations, will continue as normal.
Merrill said the issue with the mammograms was not faulty equipment, rather, the ACR’s inspectors told the hospital that its staff had not accurately positioned or compressed some women’s breasts, resulting in some scans that were not sharp.
Winchester Medical Center is working on correcting the issues, focusing primarily on retraining staff there.
“It’s important to note that the ACR findings about the mammogram images do not necessarily mean that the results of any particular mammogram were inaccurate,” Merrill told the Star. “But it does mean that patients may need to have their mammograms re-evaluated.”
The hospital is working with the FDA to determine which mammograms had questionable images. Those patients will be notified as soon as the determination is made.
Women concerned about the results of mammograms within the past year can call a specially designated number at Valley Health, 888-441-5294.
