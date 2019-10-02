ROMNEY — The path to renovating Rannells Field will run past three clear markers before construction begins.
• The bid proposal will specify exactly the product wanted and include construction concerns that were disregarded in the initial quotes.
• The county schools will be relieved of any financial responsibility for the project.
• All 1,000 “units” of support will be pledged before The Bank of Romney makes the loan.
The plan to lay artificial turf and a rubberized track at the Hampshire High School stadium was back in front of the school board Monday night since supporters had raised 750 of the 1,000 units they need to pay for the project.
When the gavel sounded after three hours, two decisions had been made.
• With the assistance of board member Dee Dee Rinker, the steering committee will write the specifications for contractors to bid on;
• The board has homework to determine what its legal standing is regarding the project.
When discussions began on the renovation in June, the assumption of all involved was that the board was the only entity that could sign a loan for the project.
But Finance Director Denise Hott dropped a bombshell Monday, announcing that the board could not sign such a loan.
That left the board curious about what its legal standing and responsibility is regarding the renovations of school property and had supporters talking about options for a third party that could be responsible for the loan.
The lengthy, lively discussions played out in front of a crowded boardroom and with a share of contention, started by HHS Principal DiAnna Liller, who made a pitch for the renovation to include an eight-lane track instead of six.
“I want Hampshire High School to be the best facility in West Virginia,” she said.
A chorus of supporters argued that a six-lane track would be enough for Hampshire’s purposes, pointing to six-lane tracks that host large meets at schools like Bridgeport and Musselman.
The current asphalt track around Rannells Field is six lanes measuring between 35 and 38 inches wide in spots. Putting in six 42-inch lanes is about all that can be accomplished without major changes like eliminating the stands on the visitors’ side of the field.
The board ultimately directed the steering committee to seek prices for both six lanes and eight lanes.
HHS Athletic Director Trey Stewart pitched the idea of a $1.387 million renovation of Rannells Field at the June 24 board meeting to be paid for by a major donation from The Bank of Romney and a 15-year fundraising campaign in the community.
The bank has pledged 52 percent of the projected cost, $841,000.
The heart of the fundraising plan was ACH accounts for which a donor could sign up and automatic withdrawals would be siphoned monthly to the project.
Fundraising was based on selling 1,000 units — a pledge of a $5-a-month withdrawal for 15 years. The board told the steering committee that when 750 units had been pledged to return for “further instruction.”
That came Monday night when Hott gave board members paperwork showing 781 units had been pledged. Stewart said he expected to top 1,000 units by Nov. 1.
