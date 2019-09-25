CAPON BRIDGE — Anyone living in or near Capon Bridge is invited to join in developing a plan for Capon School Street in a meeting to be held at the old Capon Bridge Middle School from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday night (Sept. 26).
A light dinner of hot dogs and drinks will be served at 6:30 p.m.
Staff from WVU’s Northern Virginia Brownfields Assistance Center will lead the meeting, seeking ideas for turning the former parking lot into a new community space.
The Capon Bridge Revitalization Group, which is co-hosting the meeting, received a FOCUS WV grant from the Brownfields center to turn Capon School Street into a new community space to be used by residents — and to create a new vision for the area with input from community members on what should be done.
FOCUS WV grants support community-based programs faced with barriers to redeveloping particularly challenging sites — and the Brownfields staff found Capon School Street a good candidate for this,
The street is a former school parking lot that has been used as a street for over a decade — ever since new schools were built to replace the old Capon Bridge Junior High and Elementary School. Nothing has ever been done to direct traffic through the area or to separate cars from pedestrians.
The grant proposal described the street as about 750 feet long, with about 32,000 square feet of parking and driving surface. Most of the parking space is owned by the Hampshire County Board of Education, while the street is owned by the town of Capon Bridge.
The street is badly in need of repaving, which the Capon Bridge Revitalization Group thinks would make this the perfect time to decide how the area as a whole might best be developed.
The $5,000 in grant funds received so far will pay for removing the two abandoned fuel storage tanks — one formerly used for diesel fuel and the other for heating oil — sitting in the street.
The grant funds will also cover the cost of painting a mural on the side of the white cinderblock School Street Studios building — with everyone (including the school kids who ride by the building on their way to school) — invited to help paint the mural on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6, with the following weekend as a rain date, or a date to finish if there is more work to be done.
Much of the rest will go to pay for developing a new plan for the area, based on input from the community meeting and meetings with the Capon Bridge Town Council, the American Legion, the Fort Edwards board, the Capon Bridge Ruritans, and both churches located on the street. There will also be an online survey.
There will also be an online survey.
Once a plan for the area is developed, the Capon Bridge Revitalization Group plans to seek additional funding to implement it, with possible funding sources suggested so far ranging from the National Endowment of the Arts “Our Town” grants to federal programs for providing children with safe routes to school.
It all depends on what the community wants to do with the area.
As the CBRG pointed out in its successful grant proposal, Capon School Street provides access to the Todd Giffin Town Park and to 2 public schools, 2 churches and several arts organizations and businesses.
The CBRG hopes the revitalization of the area will provide an attractive entry to the schools and safely organize the parking, pedestrians and assembly areas for the users of the town park and the county branch offices located in the former school buildings, for parks-and-recreation activities, and for church congregations and patrons of businesses and organizations located in the area.
What they need is a plan — and they will seek the community’s help in developing one at Thursday’s meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.