The Eastern West Virginia Community Action Agency is looking for veterans and their families who are struggling to maintain housing.
The agency administers funds for the SSVF — Support Services to Veteran Families — program. The SSVF is designed to improve housing stability for very low-income veteran families. Eastern can assist families transitioning from homelessness to permanent housing and prevent at-risk families from becoming homeless.
Eastern will provide eligible families with outreach, case management and assistance obtaining benefits from the Veterans Administration and other sources.
Benefits include healthcare, daily living, childcare and transportation services; temporary financial aid; financial planning, payment and legal services; and housing counseling.
Those being helped must be veterans or their family members whose income is less than half the area’s median. They can be in their own home or homeless.
EWVCAA serves Hampshire and the surrounding counties. For more information or enrollment call 304-359-2634 or visit www.ewvcaa.org.
