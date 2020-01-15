PAW PAW — The fire that ravaged Avalon Resort’s lodge on New Year’s Eve is now under investigation by the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s office.
The official cause is undetermined, although firefighters on the scene reported at the time that an electrical fire in the roof started the afternoon conflagration.
Aided by wind, flames swept along the roofline of the clothing-optional resort’s main building. The kitchen, dining room and 18 guest rooms were a complete loss.
Firefighters were able to save the indoor pool and the bar-casino area the resort calls its nudsino.
Crews from Slanesville, Levels, Capon Bridge and Augusta battled the fire alongside companies from Mineral, Morgan, Allegany (Md.) and Frederick (Va.) counties.
The resort is targeting a reopening of some parts of the lodge on Valentine’s Day weekend.
