At present, we are confronting a COVID-19 flu pandemic with over 2 million cases worldwide and approximately 200,000 dead, including 1 million confirmed cases and over 50,000 deaths in the U.S. (Hampshire County has been extremely fortunate with only 8 reported cases and 1 death as of this writing.)
Just 6 year ago, in 2014, we had to cope with the Ebola virus that claimed the lives of more than 10 million people. The Ebola virus kills nearly one-half of those infected, but tends to spread less easily than the flu.
Without much doubt, the most severe pandemic in modern history was the 1918-1919 influenza outbreak — now faded in our memories — that infected over 500 million people worldwide and resulted in the deaths of at least 50 million, perhaps 100 million (no exact records).
In the U.S., with a population of about 100 million, over 25 million people were sickened and about 675,000 died. Influenza was not a reportable disease in the U.S. Thus, the actual numbers of illness and deaths may be higher.
In March 1918, during World War I, a deadly killer, commonly known as the “Spanish flu,” attacked unsuspecting U.S. recruits at a training camp in Kansas, Camp Funston.
Although in common usage, the term “Spanish flu” is misleading. Spain, neutral during the war, reported a serious flu outbreak infecting thousands, including its King. Warring nations censored this news to avoid further damaging troop morale and to avert additional upheaval among their weary citizens.
Within a short period, people came to believe this devastating flu originated in Spain. The origins remain controversial, but the one certainty is that “Spanish flu” did not start in Spain.
The flu struck the recruits in Kansas without warning. Healthy, young men who were declared fit for military services rapidly succumbed to this aggressive H1N1 virus. Medical officers were dumbfounded by both the intensity and the swift spread of the disease.
By mid-April 1918, American troops in an army camp in France were falling ill. (Crowded wartime transport ships likely served as ideal settings for transmission of the virus.) Soon, French, British and German troops were infected. The robust virus spread to the civilian population and, by May 1918, it was gaining a foothold in several European countries.
Reportedly, the virus followed several old trade routes on land and sea, traversed the globe at a rapid pace, and appeared in Africa, Asia and South America.
In India, a British colony whose troops fought in WWI, over 18 million people died due to the flu. Mahatma Gandhi, India’s voice for independence, was deathly ill with the flu, but did not succumb to it.
By late September, cases of the flu had been reported in nearly all the states in the U.S., including West Virginia. There was no known treatment other than good nursing care. The sick, both soldiers and civilians, were isolated from other populations.
Most military bases constructed makeshift hospitals as needed. Officers forbade recruits to leave base or to interact with local citizens. Civilian workers, however, were allowed to enter the bases and the flu spread.
Numerous hospitals, especially in larger cities, were overwhelmed. Doctors, nurses, and staff were sickened and died. Many schools and churches were closed, but not all. Saloons, in various areas, were allowed to remain open — “for medicinal purposes.”
The flu pandemic, then in a second wave, reached its peak in October 1918, and coincided with the major military campaign at Muese-Argonne in France.
As the American Expeditionary Forces (U.S. Army), led by General “Blackjack” Pershing, undertook their heaviest fighting in the war, thousands of soldiers lay in base hospitals too sick to fight. In a period of about two months (September to November), some 9,000 American soldiers in France and 23,000 stateside, died of the flu; an additional 25,000 to 30,000 died of combat wounds in that span. The Armistice went into effect on November 11, 1918. Germany had surrendered. The war was over, but the flu had not been conquered.
There was a third wave in early Spring 1919, and one of the victims was President Woodrow Wilson while working on the Treaty of Versailles in France. Although very ill, he did not succumb to the virus.
During the pandemic, approximately one million people in the U.S. Army became ill with the flu; most recovered, but thousands of soldiers died of complications related to the onset. Many deaths were caused by bacterial pneumonia, a secondary but very deadly infection.
Antibiotics for the secondary infection were not available in 1918-1919, and did not arrive until the Second World War. Viruses, although assumed to exist, were first revealed under an electron microscope in 1939.
Anti-viral medications did not appear in clinical settings until about 1960. Without a vaccine or appropriate medications, physicians eager to help patients sometimes prescribed aspirin, quinine, strychnine, and other medicines. Given the frightening spread of the flu, unspecified numbers of people put their confidence in home remedies or patent medicines.
Some of the “cures” were as dangerous as the disease. Many physicians, humiliated by the aggressive virus, raised questions as to where and how it started.
The origin of the Spanish flu has been a subject of debate and remains controversial. As you might expect, Germans were blamed for the cruel virus. Germany had introduced the use of poison gas on the battlefield in 1915.
Many suspected that the flu was just another form of biowarfare. Circumstantial evidence may support a Chinese origin. China remained a neutral country during WWI, but secretly cooperated with Britain and France in creating a large body of workers (Chinese Labor Corps) to dig trenches and to work behind the lines for the Allies. Perhaps as many as 100,000 Chinese men were transported to Belgium and France; another larger group was sent to Russia. Transport ships, crammed with workers, entered port in western Canada. After a brief period of quarantine, these men were herded onto sealed trains, crossed Canada, and headed to Europe on crowded ships.
Sadly, a flu epidemic had struck China in November 1917, and these laborers may have introduced the infections in North America.
Although less likely, a case can be made for the origin of the flu outbreak at a military camp in Etaples, France. A British Army physician noted something “very flu-like” broke out at the camp in December 1916, and he named it “purulent bronchitis.”
The virus receded in Spring 1917, and there are no records indicating an outbreak among the civilians in the crowded small port town with some two million inhabitants surrounding the camp.
A third possibility is that the virus originated in Haskell County, Kansas. In January 1918, several people fell sick in the County, some developed pneumonia, and a number died.
The outbreak seemed to recede, but by March infected soldiers were crowding the infirmary at Camp Funston, Kansas. Did a farm boy unknowingly carry the flu virus into a military camp from which it spread rapidly to the far corners of the earth? Perhaps. Perhaps not. The flu’s origin is yet to be determined.
Flu pandemics have no defined beginning or end. The Spanish flu seemed to burn itself out by mid-1919, but there were isolated cases appearing the following year. By 1920, the last remaining U.S. troops in Europe were withdrawn from Russia — a country in turmoil.
The war and the flu started to fade from memory as many people, especially in a prosperous U.S., sought escape and excitement, sometimes tinged with guilt. They entered a reckless yet reclusive decade — the Roaring ’20s. Many European nations, on the other hand, were preoccupied with reconstruction, civil wars, and survival.
It is important to recount the story of the Spanish flu to remind us that censorship, downplaying the risks, and spreading misinformation do not work. The media, including this newspaper, have a vital role in current and future pandemics.
We muddled through the 1918-1919 outbreak, endured much suffering and death, but learned few lessons. Hopefully, with advancing scientific knowledge and better planning, we will be more prepared for future pandemics.
Bill Miller, a 1952 Romney High School graduate, writes about the World War I era.
