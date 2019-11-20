Sears announced earlier this month that it will close its stores that have anchored Country Club Mall in LaVale and Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester since they opened.
The going-out-of-business sales will probably begin Dec. 2, although the fading national retailer did not officially comment.
Parent company Transform HoldCo announced Thursday that 51 Sears stores and 45 Kmarts will close nationally. That will leave the company with 182 stores of the 2 chains combined when this round of closings is complete in February.
By comparison, Tractor Supply has 1,800 stores and regional outlet retailer Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has 330.
Both regional malls opened in 1982.
At Country Club, Sears was an anchor along with JC Penney, Kmart and the BonTon. When Kmart closed in 2002, Wal-Mart built a new supercenter attached to the mall 2 years later.
BonTon closed when its corporate owner went out of business in the summer of 2018.
At Apple Blossom Mall, Sears was the smallest of 3 anchors behind JC Penney and Belk’s. The 72,000-square-foot store employed 20 people at the time of last week’s announcement.
An ad campaign is scheduled to begin in the Cumberland area Nov. 21 and run through Feb. 6, but those dates might not exactly match the start and end of the going-out-of-business sale.
Florida-based Gumberg Asset Management Corp., which manages Country Club Mall, had no comment on the Sears closing.
Larry Nelson, Apple Blossom Mall’s manager for Florida-based Simon Property Group, said he wouldn’t be surprised to see the Sears space there put to use quickly.
“We have nothing planned to replace it in the immediate future,” Nelson told the Winchester Star, “But I can tell you we see it as an opportunity to re-merchandise that part of our real estate.”
Sears once had more than 4,000 stores nationwide and still had 700 when Sears Holdings went into bankruptcy a year ago.
Three other Sears stores in Virginia are closing in Manassas, Fredericksburg and Richmond. The Kmarts in Frederick and Hagerstown, Md., are also closing, as is the Kmart in West Virginia’s state capital, Charleston.
The company was bought out of bankruptcy in February by Transform Holdco, owned by the same Edward Lampert who was majority stockholder of Sears Holdings.
But Transform Holdco said it had faced a difficult retail environment and other challenges. The holding company called the closure of the 96 Sears and Kmart stores a “difficult but necessary decision to streamline our operations.”
