COVID-19 hit home in Hampshire County last week. The first 6 cases have been confirmed here, including one Tuesday afternoon.
Two are related; the other 4 have no connection to them or each other, said Stephanie Shoemaker, the executive director of the Hampshire County Health Department.
The cases span the spectrum of age and county geography. None have required hospitalization.
“There’s a wide range of adult ages,” she said Monday. “All the cases aren’t in one particular area.”
Contrary to rumor, COVID-19 has not been diagnosed in the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail. A case in an institution such as the jail, a nursing home or group home would be classified as an outbreak, Shoemaker said.
“There are no outbreaks in the county,” she emphasized.
The Health Department is not giving more specific information on individual cases to both protect patient privacy and to keep the entire county focused on preventive measures.
“I want everyone to be on guard, not just one certain part of the county,” Shoemaker said. “Everyone needs to be on guard because everyone travels all over the county.”
All 5 patients are quarantined and cooperating with health officials. The Health Department is monitoring all 5 daily as well as their known contacts.
“A couple of our cases are on the mend,” Shoemaker said. “They haven’t had any symptoms in a number of days. Hopefully, they will be recovered this week without any relapses.”
As of Monday, Hampshire County had recorded 67 negative results on testing and 3 tests were pending. The only 4 out-of-state travelers completed 14 days of self-quarantine Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.