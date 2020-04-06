SEVENTH ALLEGANY COUNTY RESIDENT TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19
CUMBERLAND, MD – The Allegany County Health Department reports that a seventh Allegany County resident has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is a male in his 60s who has not required hospitalization.
In addition, the Mineral County Health Department has reported that a Mineral County resident who is employed in Allegany County has tested positive for COVID-19. The county health departments are working together to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with the individual.
The Allegany County Health Department and Allegany County Government report the following update on local COVID-19 testing to date:
Allegany County residents tested positive for COVID-19
7
Allegany County residents tested negative for COVID-19
379
Allegany County residents with COVID-19 results pending
26
Total Allegany County residents tested for COVID-19
412
