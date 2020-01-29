Democratic candidate Tom Harden of Berkeley Springs has announced his campaign for election to the 58th district that covers parts of Hampshire and Morgan counties.
Tom Harden is a hardworking man with 26 years building beautiful furniture at Caperton Furnitureworks and 15 years working in the bookbinding industry. He served with the 167th Air National Guard from 1985-1993.
Tom served on the Democratic executive committee in the early 1980s while his father, Terry Harden was serving in the House of Delegates. Tom is a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church and this is where he married his wife Angel.
Tom has 1 daughter, Amanda, 1 stepdaughter, Codi, and 2 beautiful granddaughters Claire and Cora.
Tom has always had political aspirations, but the time is now. The state needs a change of ideas and how to improve follow through in achieving these ideas.
Tom has ideas to improve revenue for the state that could improve our educational system and funding for recruitment and retention of quality educators. Our children are our future; let’s invest in them.
He has ideas for future growth in District 58 to attract businesses to the area to help keep our children from leaving the state for job opportunities, keeping families together.
He will not promise anything except to do the best job he can at making changes to improve our lives in the Mountain State.
He will bring his ideas to the House of Delegates and through negotiation work with both sides of the table to better our lives for District 58.
I believe we have good people on both Democrat and Republican sides. Working together to improve West Virginia for all is what I believe will make the biggest impact for our citizens.
