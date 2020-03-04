MOOREFIELD — Summit Financial Group Inc. has declared a 1st-quarter dividend of 17 cents per share payable on March 31.
The dividend is 13 percent higher than the 15-cents-a-share dividend issued in the 4th quarter of 2019.
Summit Financial Group Inc. is a $2.4 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield that operates 36 branches in the Eastern Panhandle, southern and north central West Virginia, and the Shenandoah Valley, northern and southwestern Virginia. o
