When Chris’s Garage closed in Romney a year or so ago, a lot of us had to find new mechanics to look after our vehicles.
So we asked around, maybe floated a request on Facebook, and got a lot of information back. So-and-so is really good with the older models, but a little puzzled by some of the newer electronic systems; so-and-so is excellent, but slower than molasses in January; so-and-so always seems to find another expensive problem while working on what you asked him to do.
Lots of information. But not one person volunteered, nor did I ever ask, whether the person being discussed was a Democrat or a Republican.
Same with a family doctor, vet, dentist. It’s not a matter of manners, or discretion. It’s irrelevant. There is no liberal way to repair a tire, no such thing as a conservative brake job. Skill, knowledge, work ethic, even bedside manner — these things matter in the practitioners who keep our lives together. Ideology doesn’t.
Governing is harder than automobile mechanics, and more consequential. It requires knowing a great deal about the law, history, people, science.
It requires people who can grasp complex ideas and explain them clearly to people not used to grappling with them. It’s a tough job to do well, just as it is to be a good vet or dentist.
So how has it come to be that the only thing we want to know about a potential legislator or governor or mayor or commissioner is whether they are liberal or conservative?
No one’s life or set of beliefs — no one’s — can be compressed into a one-word label. Yet increasingly, we take that label not only as good and sufficient reason to vote for someone who shares our label, but to express raw hatred for anyone who bears the other label.
If we divided our car mechanics this way, into the metric and SAE camp, the metric guys being foreigners and the SAE guys the true Americans, we’d be riding horses to work in a few years.
Excessive reliance on one-word labels in matters of importance — and excessive displays of emotion in support of these labels (lately including public demonstrations by heavily armed men) is unproductive, to be delicate about it, and stupid, to be honest.
There is an example of this wretched excess on my way home from town. It is a sign posted next to the road, proclaiming liberals to be, and I quote, “Baby Killers, Gun Grabbers, Anti Law Enforcement and Anti Military.”
It hurts every time I see it, so mission accomplished. (I understand a second sign like it has gone up elsewhere in the county.)
But every time I see it I want to swing into the property owner’s yard, hunt him down, and introduce myself as a liberal who has never killed a baby, and who does not know of anyone among his family and friends, his whole life long, who ever has; as a gun owner who has hunted most of his life; as the vetern of service in the United State Army (1966-68), proud father of a son who put in 20 years with the Army National Guard and served in Kosovo, and of another son who is currently a sworn law enforcement officer.
I fantasize that if I did that, I would find out things about him that we have in common, and we might become friends.
Some of the best friends of my life bear labels that are different from mine. But in today’s America? Today’s West Virginia? We prefer bipolar disorder.
By which I mean a reduction of complex situations, and alternatives for dealing with them, to no more than 2 one-word choices. It’s either this or that, and if I’m this and you’re that, we’re going to war. Can we please get a vaccine for this?
