KEYSER, WV - WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital is an official testing site for patients that are suspected of having COVID-19.
Patients presenting for testing are required to be pre-screened and have a valid physician’s order before testing can be performed. Patients without a valid order for testing should contact their primary care office to determine if they need a screening test. They can also contact the WVU Medicine Nurse Navigator line at 304-598-6000 Option 4.
Patients presenting at the hospital for testing will notice a triage tent sitting outside the Emergency Department entrance. All patients must call the phone number posted on the signage and a nurse within the hospital will walk them through the next steps that need to be completed.
All testing processes comply with the current CDC recommendations. Testing itself is supported by outside laboratories, which will process the specimens collected by WVU Medicine.
Potomac Valley Hospital has not implemented a drive up testing center, but is considering implementing this option shortly. Potomac Valley Hospital is a 25-bed critical access hospital in Keyser, West Virginia. The hospital serves the community of Mineral County, West Virginia and surrounding areas. PVH officially became a member of the West Virginia University Health System in 2014.
PVH provides inpatient and outpatient care, including 24/7 Emergency Department services. PVH employs more than 250 healthcare professionals, including over 50 physicians, who are dedicated to our mission of striving to treat every patient like a member of our own family.
