ROMNEY — The new street banners in Romney have added a new look to the oldest town in West Virginia.
Refresh Restart Romney is the organization behind these new banners, and town employees have added manpower to hanging the red banners throughout downtown Romney.
“The spark of red is perfect for this time of year. It’s eye-catching,” said Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle. “It’s a great addition to Romney.”
Capon Bridge has seen new banners of their own in a project that began in August, white banners with the iconic green bridge in the center. Romney’s banners are red with an American flag motif and the establishment date of the town, listing it as “West Virginia’s Oldest Town.”
“We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback,” Keadle noted. “I think it's neat that so many people have noticed.” o
