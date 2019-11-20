ROMNEY — Here are the 30 mini-grants for teachers, totaling $8,771.37, awarded by the Hampshire County Community Foundation at Friday’s Spirit of Giving celebration.
Augusta Elementary
Cheryl Buck, Stem 36 - Complete STEM labs, $300
Capon Bridge Elementary
Victoria Ford, Building Minds with Motion, $286.22
Ann Huffman, Stories and STEM, $225
EACHS Head Start
Lindsey Miller, Playground Equipment, $299.98
Christy Shell, Mini iPad, $300
Hampshire High
Bailey Coleman, Accompaniment for Harmony Show Choir, $300
John Ellifritz, Project Imagination, $300
Megan Fuller, Fire Brick Recycling, $300
Isaac Lewis and John Lockhart, The Effects of Acorns on Meat Quality, $300
Will Nose, WVU Keynotes Concert/Band Supplies, $300
Whitney Umstot, Shakespeare Live!, $300
John J Cornwell Elementary
Amanda Heisey, Wobble While you Work, $300
Romney Elementary
Margaret Carlin, Alternative Seating and Story Telling Lego Kits, $300
Lisa Hughes Julie Wilson, Playground Update, $300
Andrea Kerns, Fine Motor Exploration Tubs, $260
Adrienne Kesner, Light Box and Accessories, $297.31
Janel Pancione, Flexible Seating, $300
Romney Middle
Julie Rowan-Wolford, STEM EV3 Mindstorms, $300
Dawn Spring, Computer Lab Supplies, $296
Dawn Spring, Cooking Club, $300
Slanesville Elementary
Suzanne Davidson, Color Wheels and Color Theory, $300
Miranda Keplinger and Beth Eckerson, Creative Cricut, $350
Springfield-Green Spring Elementary
Gayle Allen, Building on…, $230.54
Bonnie Shaeffer, The Creative Curriculum and STEM Project, $300
West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind
Jane Carnes, Sensory Club, $300
Annette Flanigan, Geography, $300
Deb Helman, Tactile Sensory Learning Tools, $300
Sarah Kidwell, Art for Enrichment, $300
Destiny Mullan, Light Table Activities, $291.62
Rhonda Strawderman, Science Center, $234.70
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.