ROMNEY — Here are the 30 mini-grants for teachers, totaling  $8,771.37, awarded by the Hampshire County Community Foundation at Friday’s Spirit of Giving celebration.

Augusta Elementary

Cheryl Buck, Stem 36 - Complete STEM labs, $300

Capon Bridge Elementary

Victoria Ford, Building Minds with Motion, $286.22

Ann Huffman, Stories and STEM, $225

EACHS Head Start

Lindsey Miller, Playground Equipment, $299.98

Christy Shell, Mini iPad, $300

Hampshire High

Bailey Coleman, Accompaniment for Harmony Show Choir, $300

John Ellifritz, Project Imagination, $300

Megan Fuller, Fire Brick Recycling, $300

Isaac Lewis and John Lockhart, The Effects of Acorns on Meat Quality, $300

Will Nose, WVU Keynotes Concert/Band Supplies, $300

Whitney Umstot, Shakespeare Live!, $300

John J Cornwell Elementary

Amanda Heisey, Wobble While you Work, $300

Romney Elementary

Margaret Carlin, Alternative Seating and Story Telling Lego Kits, $300

Lisa Hughes Julie Wilson, Playground Update, $300

Andrea Kerns, Fine Motor Exploration Tubs, $260

Adrienne Kesner, Light Box and Accessories, $297.31

Janel Pancione, Flexible Seating, $300

Romney Middle

Julie Rowan-Wolford, STEM EV3 Mindstorms, $300

Dawn Spring, Computer Lab Supplies, $296

Dawn Spring, Cooking Club, $300

Slanesville Elementary

Suzanne Davidson, Color Wheels and Color Theory, $300

Miranda Keplinger and Beth Eckerson, Creative Cricut, $350

Springfield-Green Spring Elementary

Gayle Allen, Building on…, $230.54

Bonnie Shaeffer, The Creative Curriculum and STEM Project, $300

West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind

Jane Carnes, Sensory Club, $300

Annette Flanigan, Geography, $300

Deb Helman, Tactile Sensory Learning Tools, $300

Sarah Kidwell, Art for Enrichment, $300

Destiny Mullan, Light Table Activities, $291.62

Rhonda Strawderman, Science Center, $234.70

