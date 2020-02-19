MOOREFIELD — The South Branch Riverfest, organized by the Hardy County Chamber of Commerce, is slated to return on May 23, the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend, at Brighton Park in Moorefield.
“We had a successful first year last May, with more than 1,300 attendees, so we’re committed to organizing it again, said Larry Curtis, of the organizing committee. “We want to highlight local recreation opportunities, businesses and things to see and do in the beautiful South Branch Valley, helping to build the local economy.”
He said the ultimate goal is for the festival to be for both the community and visitors alike.
The event will again feature river-based activities such as kayak demonstrations, water safety and fly fishing, as well as local-made foods, crafts and music.
For more information and how to participate as a vendor or musician, see the event website at www.southbranchriverfest.com, email southbranchriverfestwv@gmail.com or call the Hardy County Chamber office.
