MARTINSBURG — An Elk Garden man was sentenced in federal court last week to 14 years in prison for conspiring to distribute drugs in Hampshire County.
Michael Corey Alt, 34, pled guilty in March to a count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Alt admitted to working with others to deliver meth from August 2017 to June 2018 in Mineral, Hardy and Hampshire counties among other places.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the West Virginia State Police and the Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. Chief U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.
